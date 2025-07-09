Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. 482,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

