Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,690 shares during the period. Herbalife accounts for 7.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 2.74% of Herbalife worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 3.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Herbalife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 166,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,284.75. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,143 shares of company stock worth $90,973. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 65,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,760. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. Herbalife Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.