First Interstate Bank Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Jericho Financial LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $265.97. 5,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $156.78 and a 52 week high of $273.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.85.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.