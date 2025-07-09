Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. 71,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

