Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEC. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

