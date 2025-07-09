Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,913 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE AMR traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. 16,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,633. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.66. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $326.69.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.