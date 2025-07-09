Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,176,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,727,856. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a PE ratio of 604.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

