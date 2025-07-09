iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.