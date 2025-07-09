First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stake Raised by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,053,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,268 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for about 8.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $144,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. 22,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,071. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.