iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Reduced by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,288,061. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3283 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

