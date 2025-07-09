Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

CTRA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 605,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

