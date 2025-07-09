Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,322. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.21 and a fifty-two week high of $340.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.33 and its 200 day moving average is $248.65.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.