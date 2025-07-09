Head-To-Head Contrast: Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Hormel Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. JBS pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Hormel Foods pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBS pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hormel Foods has increased its dividend for 60 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Hormel Foods has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBS has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.0% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hormel Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hormel Foods and JBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hormel Foods 6.27% 10.20% 6.11% JBS 2.46% 21.85% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hormel Foods and JBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hormel Foods 0 4 2 1 2.57 JBS 0 0 2 1 3.33

Hormel Foods presently has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Hormel Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than JBS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hormel Foods and JBS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hormel Foods $11.92 billion 1.44 $805.04 million $1.36 22.91 JBS $77.18 billion 0.21 $1.77 billion $1.76 8.20

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Hormel Foods. JBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hormel Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hormel Foods beats JBS on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others. It sells its products under the HORMEL, ALWAYS TENDER, APPLEGATE, AUSTIN BLUES, BACON 1, BLACK LABEL, BREAD READY, BURKE, CAFÉ H, CERATTI, CHI-CHI'S, COLUMBUS, COMPLEATS, CORN NUTS, CURE 81, DAN'S PRIZE, DI LUSSO, DINTY MOORE, DON MIGUEL, DOÑA MARIA, EMBASA, FAST N EASY, FIRE BRAISED, FONTANINI, HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS, HERDEZ, HORMEL GATHERINGS, HORMEL SQUARE TABLE, HORMEL VITAL CUISINE, HOUSE OF TSANG, JENNIE-O, JUSTIN'S, LA VICTORIA, LAYOUT, LLOYD'S, MARY KITCHEN, MR. PEANUT, NATURAL CHOICE, NUT-RITION, OLD SMOKEHOUSE, OVEN READY, PILLOW PACK, PLANTERS, ROSA GRANDE, SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE, SKIPPY, SPAM, SPECIAL RECIPE, THICK & EASY, VALLEY FRESH, AND WHOLLY brands through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

