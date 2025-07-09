Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $40.01 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 6.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE WTM traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $1,802.39. 6,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,784.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,830.76. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.78 and a beta of 0.36. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,666.22 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.