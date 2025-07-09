Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $44.71 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.04. The company had a trading volume of 375,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,604. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

