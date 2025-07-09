Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Labcorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Labcorp by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $239,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.79. 22,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,795. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.96 and a twelve month high of $265.72.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.29%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

