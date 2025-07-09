Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $5.90 Million Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,648 shares during the period. Katapult makes up 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.13% of Katapult worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPLT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,671. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

