Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.65.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

