ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. ChampionX accounts for about 1.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.06% of ChampionX worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 136,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,080,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 216,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. ChampionX Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

