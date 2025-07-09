Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Position Trimmed by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,458 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock remained flat at $124.17 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.35 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

