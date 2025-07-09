Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $33.38 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.85. The company had a trading volume of 102,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

