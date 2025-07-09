Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $113,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.36. The company had a trading volume of 71,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

