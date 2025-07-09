Critical Review: Franklin Covey (FC) and Its Peers

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Covey to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Covey and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $287.23 million $23.40 million 26.94 Franklin Covey Competitors $2.97 billion $272.15 million 23.32

Franklin Covey’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Franklin Covey is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “Consulting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Covey and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Covey Competitors 69 677 1255 61 2.63

Franklin Covey presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.64%. As a group, “Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Franklin Covey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey 3.81% 18.28% 5.98% Franklin Covey Competitors 7.79% 28.02% 8.76%

Summary

Franklin Covey competitors beat Franklin Covey on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

