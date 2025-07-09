Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $415.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $353.49 and last traded at $352.23, with a volume of 306080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.33.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.02, for a total value of $3,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 126,855 shares in the company, valued at $42,879,527.10. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,241,200. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,406,961 shares of company stock valued at $453,477,396. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 140.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,866,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 333.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,527,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

