ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ZTO Express (Cayman) to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 1 3.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors 365 1334 1510 90 2.40

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $21.76, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 1.87%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman)’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion $1.21 billion 11.17 ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors $6.80 billion $184.70 million 14.09

ZTO Express (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ZTO Express (Cayman). ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.77% 15.91% 10.65% ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTO Express (Cayman) is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.