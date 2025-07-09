Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $306.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.08.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

