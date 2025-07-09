Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 431.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000.

VIG stock opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

