Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 3rd Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $18,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 319,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 383,877 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 558.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

