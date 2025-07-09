Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Omega Flex has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Omega Flex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Omega Flex pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mueller Water Products pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Flex has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Flex $101.68 million 3.58 $18.01 million $1.72 20.98 Mueller Water Products $1.31 billion 2.95 $115.90 million $0.91 27.21

This table compares Omega Flex and Mueller Water Products”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Flex. Omega Flex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Flex and Mueller Water Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mueller Water Products 0 3 1 0 2.25

Mueller Water Products has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Mueller Water Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Omega Flex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Flex and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Flex 17.40% 21.09% 16.89% Mueller Water Products 10.48% 21.31% 10.86%

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Omega Flex on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, fabricating distributors, wholesalers, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment provides valves for water systems, such as iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves, which are used to control distribution and transmission of potable water and non-potable water, as well as in water transmission or distribution, water treatment facilities, or industrial applications. It also offers service brass products. The Water Management Solutions segment offers dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants for water infrastructure development; fire protection systems, and water infrastructure repair and replacement projects; pipe repair products, such as couplings, grips, and clamps used to repair leaks; residential, fire line, and commercial water metering products, systems, and services; water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services; machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off; gas valve products for use in gas distribution systems; and intelligent water solutions, including pressure control valves, advanced pressure management, network analytics, event management, and date logging. It sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, Singer, Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, Sentryx, and U.S. Pipe Valve and Hydrant brands. Mueller Water Products, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

