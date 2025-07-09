Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 5.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.