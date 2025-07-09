Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.20 and a 200 day moving average of $465.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

