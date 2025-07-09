OMC Financial Services LTD Has $2.86 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

OMC Financial Services LTD lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $463.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.20 and its 200-day moving average is $465.31. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

