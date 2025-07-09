Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys 1,600 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $9,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,935,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 113,300.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

CLX stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

