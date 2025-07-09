Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 4,310,250 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Flossbach Von Storch SE cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,310,250 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after acquiring an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after acquiring an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

