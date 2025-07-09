Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $781.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $790.60. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,252 shares of company stock worth $208,518,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

