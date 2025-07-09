Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUFree Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $781.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $790.60. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,252 shares of company stock worth $208,518,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

