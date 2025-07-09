Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 17 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,096.2% in the 1st quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

LLY stock opened at $777.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.14. The company has a market capitalization of $737.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

