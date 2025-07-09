Slagle Financial LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

