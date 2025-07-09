Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $17.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,158 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 176,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

