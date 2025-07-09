Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.58. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $344.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

