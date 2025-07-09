Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.06% of Veralto worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veralto by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,992 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

