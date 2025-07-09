Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average of $231.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.