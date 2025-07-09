MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.7% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $44,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.0%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,476.60 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,579.78 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

