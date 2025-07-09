Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.