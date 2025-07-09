The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after acquiring an additional 428,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,238,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE GS traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $700.04. The stock had a trading volume of 150,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

