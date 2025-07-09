Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Penguin Solutions
Penguin Solutions Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000.
About Penguin Solutions
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Penguin Solutions
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Yield Generators: 3 Stocks Enhancing Shareholder Value
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Chime Financial: Analysts Ring In—And It’s a Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palantir’s Revenue Surge to $1B: Growth vs. Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.