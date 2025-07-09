Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of Penguin Solutions stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Penguin Solutions has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

