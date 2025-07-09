Topsail Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 854,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,654,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 232,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 225,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,064,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

