Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cencora were worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

