Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

