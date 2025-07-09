New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 944.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

Shares of LRCX opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

