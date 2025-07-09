Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Decreased by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Prologis by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Prologis stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

